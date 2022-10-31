Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Green Bay Packers
Published

Packers’ Matt LaFleur calls for ‘discipline’ after Quay Walker ejection: ‘We’re getting killed with penalties’

Walker apologized after the game, saying he instantly regretted the shove

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur preached "discipline" after the Buffalo Bills handed them their fourth straight loss on Monday night, but his message was seemingly directed at rookie linebacker Quay Walker for his role in a sideline scuffle. 

Walker drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the second quarter and was subsequently ejected from the game after he appeared to shove Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson, who was inactive on the sideline. 

Quay Walker, #7 of the Green Bay Packers, celebrates with teammates after a play against the Washington Commanders during the first half of the game at FedExField on Oct. 23, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.

Quay Walker, #7 of the Green Bay Packers, celebrates with teammates after a play against the Washington Commanders during the first half of the game at FedExField on Oct. 23, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Referees on the field were heard on the mic saying he "shoved a coach, right?" but according to The Buffalo News, Davidson was on the receiving end of Walker’s frustrations after he seemingly rolled on his legs after tackling former Georgia teammate James Cook. 

PACKERS’ AARON RODGERS ONCE AGAIN TALKS DISCIPLINE AFTER ANOTHER LOSS: ‘WE’RE HURTING OURSELVES’ 

"Every area we’ve gotta improve on. Many things. I think there’s also just the discipline aspect," LaFleur said after the game.

"We’re getting killed with penalties and it's taking points off the board. It’s extending drives. When it gets chippy, you gotta keep your poise. We can’t be losing players to personal fouls – getting in a shoving match on the sideline. That was disappointing."

Quay Walker, #7 of the Green Bay Packers, looks on from the sideline against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Levi's Stadium on Aug. 12, 2022 in Santa Clara, California.

Quay Walker, #7 of the Green Bay Packers, looks on from the sideline against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Levi's Stadium on Aug. 12, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

In the locker room, Walker explained the situation from his side but ultimately apologized for the shove. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I just felt as I was getting up, I felt somebody push me from behind and I probably misinterpreted what it was but I just felt the push, and I’m on their sideline. Feelings just flowing. I’m very hyped and everything like that and I just reacted out of emotion," he said. 

"Right away as soon as I did that I regretted that I did that but it’s something I’m going to have to live with and I’m going to have to face – I’m willing to do so. But I apologized to the guy that I did push, although I did feel like I was pushed but that may not have been the case but at the same time, I’m sorry for what I did and I just got to face it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Packers have lost four in a row for the first time since 2016. They will next play the Detroit Lions on Nov. 6. 

Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, prepares to take a snap during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Oct. 30, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.

Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, prepares to take a snap during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Oct. 30, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

"Our guys are disappointed, I’m disappointed. We gotta find a way to right this thing," LaFleur said. "We’ve got an NFC North opponent next week and I know they’re going to give us everything they got, they always have, and it's going to be a heck of a test. We really got to be more disciplined, be more consistent in order to try and get on the right side of one of these things."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.