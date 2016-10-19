Bills runner McCoy hurts hamstring, doesn't finish practice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Bills running back LeSean McCoy did not finish practice Wednesday after hurting one of his hamstrings.

Coach Rex Ryan said that McCoy was being evaluated by trainers. He didn't have any details about how McCoy was hurt and didn't know the severity of the injury.

The Bills (4-2) play at Miami on Sunday. McCoy had 140 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a 45-16 win against San Francisco on Sunday.

In his past four games, McCoy has 470 yards rushing and six touchdowns, including one receiving score.

Mc Coy was slowed by an injury to his left hamstring at the start of last season.