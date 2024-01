Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Buffalo Bills made an obvious promotion on Sunday, as Joe Brady was named the full-time offensive coordinator heading into next season.

Brady took over as interim offensive coordinator when Ken Dorsey was fired midway through the 2023 season as the Bills were struggling.

When Brady took over, Buffalo saw a tremendous leap in production, which helped the Bills finish 6-1 to secure the AFC East title. During that span, Brady’s offense averaged 380.7 yards per game and 27 points.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Quarterback Josh Allen also thrived when Brady took over, as he was named a finalist for the NFL MVP Award and earned Pro Bowl honors.

The Bills ended up ranked second in total offense (397.6 yards per game) and points per game (28.4).

FROM OUTKICK: PAT MAHOMES SR. STOPS AT BALTIMORE RAVENS TAILGATE ROCKING ‘KANSAS CITY VS. EVERYBODY’ JACKET

Brady entered the NFL in 2020 when Matt Rhule brought him in as the Carolina Panthers’ offensive coordinator. He had four different players during that season hit at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

Before his return to the NFL – Brady was with the New Orleans Saints from 2017-18 – he was a standout passing game coordinator with the LSU Tigers, where he served one season in 2019.

He was present to help Joe Burrow win a Heisman Trophy and the College Football Playoff national championship game, where he unloaded on Clemson.

LSU averaged 568.5 yards per game on offense and 48.4 points, which is unprecedented production. With the likes of Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase for Burrow to throw to, Brady knew he had the tools to help mold one of the best offenses in college football history.

Buffalo clearly likes Brady’s innovative offense, and how it favors Allen and the rest of his offensive weapons.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, he’ll have the opportunity to continue his work for a team desperate to keep their Super Bowl window open in 2024.