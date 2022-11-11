Bills' Josh Allen questionable for Sunday's game vs. Vikings with elbow injury

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings after missing two practices and being limited Friday because of an elbow injury.

The Bills' latest injury report has the veteran signal caller listed as questionable after he injured his throwing arm in last week’s loss to the New York Jets.

"We are literally in an hour-to-hour situation here just looking at how he progresses through the day and as he goes through his different tests, medically, making sure he’s able to check the boxes in a progression to where we can see if we can proceed through the course of the day here," head coach Sean McDermott told the media before Friday’s session.

He noted that the team has "planned" for the possibility that backup quarterback Case Keenum may need to step in but did not elaborate.

"At the end of the day, Josh needs to be Josh if he’s able to play. And if Case plays, then Case needs to be Case and run the offense."

Allen missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday and was listed as limited Friday despite not being seen on the field during the open portion of the day. He injured his elbow on Buffalo’s final drive against the Jets on Sunday when defensive end Bryce Huff forced a fumble by hitting Allen’s arm on a pass attempt.

Allen reportedly suffered a UCL sprain but avoided a major injury.

"We’ve just got to continue to take it through the day here, and we’ll see," McDermott said Friday. "Listen, I’m going to do a great job of being a listener also in terms of listening to our medical team."

The Bills are dealing with a number of injuries heading into the weekend. Safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rousseau were ruled out on Friday. Rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam was listed as doubtful with an ankle injury, and starting middle linebacker Tremain Edmunds was questionable with a groin injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



