Buffalo Bills
Bills’ Josh Allen day-to-day with elbow injury, status unclear for Week 10 game: ‘We’ll see’

Allen injured his elbow against the New York Jets in Week 10

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The Buffalo Bills have listed superstar quarterback Josh Allen as day-to-day after he injured his throwing elbow against the New York Jets in Week 10.

Allen injured his elbow on Buffalo’s final drive against the Jets on Sunday, when defensive end Bryce Huff forced a fumble by hitting Allen’s arm on a pass attempt. 

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott gives a thumbs-up during the Denver Broncos game, Aug. 20, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott gives a thumbs-up during the Denver Broncos game, Aug. 20, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

"He’s day-to-day and the next question will be, ‘Is he gonna play?’ And the answer is, ‘We’ll see,’" Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday. 

Pressed for more information on Allen’s injury, McDermott said the team will lean on doctors to determine Allen’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings

"We will see how he does," McDermott said. "We use common sense and, obviously, we factor a lot of things in, a medical report being one of them and our doctor's wisdom and knowledge."

Early Wednesday morning, NFL Network reported that the injury is not expected to be "major," but his availability for Sunday is still up in the air. 

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen drops back to pass against the New York Jets on Nov. 6, 2022, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen drops back to pass against the New York Jets on Nov. 6, 2022, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Josh Allen believed to be dealing with an elbow sprain, a UCL sprain, which is something actually he has had in the past," NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Wednesday morning. "Not considered to be a major, major injury. Which means the belief is that it is something he can play through.

"I’m not saying that he is definitively playing this week. That is described to me as being up in the air. Essentially, we do not know if Josh Allen is going to be on the field this week. From what I understand, he is expected to be limited in practice and then will be judged day-by-day to see how he progresses."

Buffalo Bills Josh Allen in action against New York Jets at Met Life Stadium. East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Nov. 6, 2022.

Buffalo Bills Josh Allen in action against New York Jets at Met Life Stadium. East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Nov. 6, 2022. (Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated)

Allen’s backup is veteran quarterback Case Keenum, who is in his 10th NFL season and first with the Bills. 

"You guys know Josh, right? He’s as competitive as there is," McDermott said when asked how badly Allen wanted to play against the Vikings. "He loves to play, he loves to play the game, and we’ll see where it goes."

