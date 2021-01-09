Bills' Josh Allen finds Dawson Knox for touchdown while falling down

The Buffalo Bills were in search of their first playoff win since the 1995 season on Saturday in a wild-card matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Josh Allen got the Bills a bit closer to the victory in the first quarter with his touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Allen and the Bills were about 3 yards away from the end zone when it appeared Allen was trying to run the ball for the score. However, he pulled back ever so slightly and while falling down, found Knox in the end zone for the touchdown.

The score would put Buffalo up 7-3.

REICH REMAINS FOCUSED ON GAME WITH RETURN TO BUFFALO LOOMING

Allen and the 13-3 Bills are looking to rectify last year’s narrow playoff loss to the Houston Texans. The Bills lost in overtime and thwarted a chance to play the Kansas City Chiefs, who eventually went on to win the Super Bowl.

Allen was 24-for-46 with 264 yards and was sacked three times. He had 92 yards on the ground and caught a touchdown pass from wide receiver John Brown on a trick play.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buffalo hasn’t won a playoff game since 1995 when they ousted the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round, 37-22. Jim Kelly was still the Bills quarterback. He had a touchdown pass and two interceptions. Thurman Thomas ran for 158 yards and three scores.