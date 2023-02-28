Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills
Published

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier taking 2023 season off, expects to return next year

Frazier has been with Bills since 2017

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The Buffalo Bills announced a flurry of coaching changes Tuesday headlined by Leslie Frazier's decision to take the upcoming season off.

The defensive coordinator expects to return to the sidelines next year, having held the role since 2017.

NFL Network reports that Frazier is "just taking a break."

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier of the Buffalo Bills prior to an AFC wild-card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. 

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier of the Buffalo Bills prior to an AFC wild-card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y.  (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Since Frazier arrived in Buffalo, the Bills have consistently had one of the NFL's top defenses. In the last six seasons, the Bills have allowed the third-fewest points per game in the NFL, and their 315 yards allowed per game is the best mark in football over that span.

Last season, Buffalo allowed 319.1 yards per game, sixth-lowest in the NFL, and its 17.9 points allowed was second-best in the league.

Buffalo Bills defensive coach Leslie Frazier walks the field before a game against the New York Jets at New Era Field Dec. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Buffalo Bills defensive coach Leslie Frazier walks the field before a game against the New York Jets at New Era Field Dec. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Frazier has recently said he wants to get another head coaching job, a gig he has not had since he was the Minnesota Vikings' head coach from 2010 to 2013.

The Bills won the AFC East but were eliminated from the playoffs in a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional round.

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier on the field during a minicamp June 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. 

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier on the field during a minicamp June 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y.  (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

A replacement for Frazier has not been named.