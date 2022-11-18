Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills
Published

Bills cancel practice amid snowstorm, Von Miller chimes in: 'Good Morning Buffalo'

The NFL moved the game between the Bills and Browns to Detroit on Thursday

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The Buffalo Bills will not be able to practice on Friday ahead of their game against the Cleveland Browns due to massive amounts of snow. 

The Bills announced that their Friday practice has been canceled, and they will meet virtually instead, the team announced. 

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches game action during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at New Era Field on Dec. 10, 2017 in Orchard Park, New York.  Buffalo defeats Indianapolis in overtime 13-7. 

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches game action during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at New Era Field on Dec. 10, 2017 in Orchard Park, New York.  Buffalo defeats Indianapolis in overtime 13-7.  (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the NFL announced that Sunday’s game will be moved from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, to Ford Field In Detroit.

According to Fox Weather, the Buffalo area is expected to receive up to four feet of snow between Thursday and Sunday.

A field crew member uses a blowing machine to move snow on the field prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. 

A field crew member uses a blowing machine to move snow on the field prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.  (Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

"Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday's Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit at 1 p.m. ET," the NFL said in an announcement. 

"The decision to move the game from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, was done in consultation with the Buffalo Bills and local and state authorities as the region prepares for the storm."

Bills linebacker Von Miller had some fun with the weather Friday morning, posting a GIF to his Twitter account. 

With Sunday’s game against the Browns being played in Detroit, the Bills will play two games in five days at Ford Field, as they are scheduled to play the Lions on Thanksgiving in Detroit. 

A general view of the snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. 

A general view of the snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.  (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

"[Coach] Sean [McDermott] does a great job of messaging and making sure our guys understand it's still going to be a football game," Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, according to ESPN. "Everything else is the same. It's a short flight. We're going to try to keep it as routine as possible. Is it a little disruption? Yes. But I think our guys are pros. They understand it."

The Bills are expected to return to Buffalo following the game against Cleveland before returning for their Thanksgiving game against the Lions.

