Bills call up familiar face from practice squad before game vs. Patriots

Ahead of their Thursday night matchup against the New England Patriots, the Buffalo Bills are adding an offensive weapon from their practice squad that will be a familiar face for fans.

Wide receiver John Brown was called up by the Bills as Jamison Crowder, Jake Kumerow and Marquez Stevenson are sitting on injured reserve.

Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie are Josh Allen's starting wideouts, with the speedy Khalil Shakir getting some offensive snaps as well. But while Brown likely won't have a hefty snap count for Buffalo on Thursday night, he does have chemistry with his elite quarterback.

Brown arrived in Buffalo during the 2019 campaign, one year after Buffalo took their quarterback of the future seventh overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Brown collected his second 1,000-yard season that year, totaling 72 receptions on 115 targets for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns.

What makes Brown intriguing is his straightaway speed, which made him a deep-ball threat for Allen. Though he saw his targets and production diminish in 2020 – Brown had 458 yards on 33 catches with three touchdowns – defenses still had to respect his speed.

Brown moved on last season but bounced around different squads, including the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He saw time in just four games combined between those teams, seeing three total targets with no catches.

Brown has been a free agent throughout this 2022 campaign, but the Bills signed him to the practice squad on Nov. 26 and quickly found a roster spot for him heading into a crucial AFC East game with the Patriots.

Buffalo is currently tied with the Miami Dolphins at 8-3 on the season, which the latter has the tiebreaker after defeating the Bills earlier this year. The Patriots are at the bottom of the division, but at 6-5, there is still time to make up for the division or a wild-card spot.