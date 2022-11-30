Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills
Published

Bills' Von Miller confirms Odell Beckham Jr. visit: 'It ain't over till it's over'

Miller said Beckham to visit Bills on Friday

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Dallas Cowboys have been heavily linked to Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr., but veteran linebacker Von Miller believes the Buffalo Bills are still in the mix.

On Wednesday’s episode of "The Voncast," Miller revealed that Beckham is headed to Buffalo this week to have a visit with the team, and he believes the three-time Pro Bowl receiver may like what he sees.

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to Super Bowl LVI, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California.

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to Super Bowl LVI, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"A lot of guys, a lot of people, said that in the OBJ sweepstakes, we were going to be down and out. OBJ’s taking a visit. OBJ’s taking a visit this Friday," Miller said.

BILLS’ VON MILLER REVEALS DETAILS OF KNEE INJURY, TARGETS WEEK 14 RETURN DATE

"Hey man, it ain't over till it's over," Miller continued. "He's going to see the Giants, us and the Cowboys. And I think, when he comes here, I don't think he's going to leave."

The Cowboys have been rumored to be the heavy favorites to land Beckham as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of a wild-card playoff game in Inglewood, California, Jan. 17, 2022.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of a wild-card playoff game in Inglewood, California, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Beckham is reportedly scheduled to meet with the New York Giants this week and will visit with the Cowboys on Monday.

This follows an off-field issue Beckham had over the weekend when he was removed from a flight bound for Los Angeles from Miami after reportedly refusing to fasten his seat belt when asked by flight attendants.

He was also reportedly falling in and out of consciousness.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Monday that the incident has not changed the team’s interest in him.

Odell Beckham Jr. holds the Super Bowl LVI trophy at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, California.

Odell Beckham Jr. holds the Super Bowl LVI trophy at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

"His overall team compatibility – his judgment, his behavior – is not an issue with him. It is with many, but not with him."

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

