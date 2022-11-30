Bills' Von Miller confirms Odell Beckham Jr. visit: 'It ain't over till it's over'

The Dallas Cowboys have been heavily linked to Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr., but veteran linebacker Von Miller believes the Buffalo Bills are still in the mix.

On Wednesday’s episode of "The Voncast," Miller revealed that Beckham is headed to Buffalo this week to have a visit with the team, and he believes the three-time Pro Bowl receiver may like what he sees.

"A lot of guys, a lot of people, said that in the OBJ sweepstakes , we were going to be down and out. OBJ’s taking a visit. OBJ’s taking a visit this Friday," Miller said.

"Hey man, it ain't over till it's over," Miller continued. "He's going to see the Giants, us and the Cowboys. And I think, when he comes here, I don't think he's going to leave."

The Cowboys have been rumored to be the heavy favorites to land Beckham as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI.

Beckham is reportedly scheduled to meet with the New York Giants this week and will visit with the Cowboys on Monday.

This follows an off-field issue Beckham had over the weekend when he was removed from a flight bound for Los Angeles from Miami after reportedly refusing to fasten his seat belt when asked by flight attendants.

He was also reportedly falling in and out of consciousness.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Monday that the incident has not changed the team’s interest in him.

"His overall team compatibility – his judgment, his behavior – is not an issue with him. It is with many, but not with him."

