Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

Billionaire Peter Thiel funding athletic event that will not test for PEDs: 'Olympics on steroids'

The 'Enhanced Games' are slated for December

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The "Enhanced Games" will kick off in December.

Dubbed the "Olympics on steroids," athletes will not be subjected to performance-enhancing drug testing.

Since the event's inception last summer, reactions have been mostly negative, but the event has the financial support of billionaire Peter Thiel.

Thiel is a co-founder of PayPal, Founders Fund and Palantir Technologies, and his net worth is estimated to be $6.2 billion. He was also the first outside investor in Facebook.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Peter Thiel at Bitcoin conference

Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies and Founders Fund, holds $100 bills as he speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at Miami Beach Convention Center April 7, 2022, in Miami, Fla. (Marco Bello/Getty Images)

He also funded Hulk Hogan's lawsuit in 2016 against Gawker Media. Hogan's attorney was Aron D'Souza, the founder of the games.

Thiel's funding is reported to be a "multimillion-dollar" figure. Crypto investor Balaji Srinivasan and biotech investor Christian Angermayer have also funded the event.

D'Souza said Thiel "see[s] the vision of a new model of sports that openly celebrates scientific innovation and honestly represents the use of performance enhancements in sports today."

"Backed by the world’s top venture capitalists, the Enhanced Games is the Olympics of the future," the event's website says. "When 44% of athletes already use performance enhancements, it is time to safely celebrate science."

Peter Thiel

Peter Thiel, partner, Founders Fund, speaks onstage during the 2018 New York Times Dealbook Nov. 1, 2018, in New York City.   (Michael Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times)

AMERICAN OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST MIKAELA SHIFFRIN HOSPITALIZED AFTER SCARY CRASH IN SKIING WORLD CUP

The site says "sports can be safer without drug testing," providing studies to prove its case under ITS "Science Is Real" tab.

"Let’s be clear. Drug testing is about fairness, not safety," D'Souza says. "Enhanced aims to be the safest sporting event in the world. At the Enhanced Games, we prioritize athlete safety. In partnership with top scientists and clinicians, we are developing a full-system medical pre-competition screening protocol to protect athletes competing in the Enhanced Games."

Peter Thiel speaking

Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal, delivers a speech during the Republican National Convention July 21, 2016, at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Not only are the games aimed at being safe, but considering past lies by PED users, D'Souza says the event will be a fair competition considering the lack of testing.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.