Billionaire Peter Thiel funding athletic event that will not test for PEDs: 'Olympics on steroids'

The "Enhanced Games" will kick off in December.

Dubbed the "Olympics on steroids," athletes will not be subjected to performance-enhancing drug testing.

Since the event's inception last summer, reactions have been mostly negative, but the event has the financial support of billionaire Peter Thiel.

Thiel is a co-founder of PayPal, Founders Fund and Palantir Technologies, and his net worth is estimated to be $6.2 billion. He was also the first outside investor in Facebook.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He also funded Hulk Hogan's lawsuit in 2016 against Gawker Media. Hogan's attorney was Aron D'Souza, the founder of the games.

Thiel's funding is reported to be a "multimillion-dollar" figure. Crypto investor Balaji Srinivasan and biotech investor Christian Angermayer have also funded the event.

D'Souza said Thiel "see[s] the vision of a new model of sports that openly celebrates scientific innovation and honestly represents the use of performance enhancements in sports today."

"Backed by the world’s top venture capitalists, the Enhanced Games is the Olympics of the future," the event's website says. "When 44% of athletes already use performance enhancements, it is time to safely celebrate science."

AMERICAN OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST MIKAELA SHIFFRIN HOSPITALIZED AFTER SCARY CRASH IN SKIING WORLD CUP

The site says "sports can be safer without drug testing," providing studies to prove its case under ITS "Science Is Real" tab.

"Let’s be clear. Drug testing is about fairness, not safety," D'Souza says. "Enhanced aims to be the safest sporting event in the world. At the Enhanced Games, we prioritize athlete safety. In partnership with top scientists and clinicians, we are developing a full-system medical pre-competition screening protocol to protect athletes competing in the Enhanced Games."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Not only are the games aimed at being safe, but considering past lies by PED users, D'Souza says the event will be a fair competition considering the lack of testing.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.