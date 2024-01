Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Mikaela Shiffrin was hospitalized on Friday after a scary fall during the skiing World Cup in Italy.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist lost control after going airborne off a jump, falling and crashing into the safety nets.

Shiffrin was tended to by trainers before favoring her left leg, unable to put any weight on it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She was about 20 seconds into her run at the Olympia delle Tofane course that will be used for the 2026 Milan-Cortina games.

Shiffrin was loaded into a helicopter and taken halfway down the mountain to a landing area for further evaluation, per protocol - but she was transported to the hospital by an ambulance.

The 28-year-old looks to have avoided serious injury - her team says "initial analysis shows the ACL and PCL seem intact."

"She’s actually quite good," U.S. team coach Paul Kristofic said after the crash.

NICK KYRGIOS RIPS AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC COMMITTEE, VOWS TO NOT PLAY IN THIS YEAR’S GAMES – EVEN IF HEALTHY

"She’s positive and in a certain way relieved, because it could have been worse. But she’s pretty sore, as you are for most speed crashes. But she was quite upbeat about things."

Shiffrin will not race for the remainder of the weekend, and at this point, it's unclear when she'll return.

It's somewhat of déjà vu for the skier, who didn't finish three of her five races at the Beijing Olympics in 2022 and failed to medal in her other two, an overall a disappointing turnout after winning a gold medal in each of the previous two Olympics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Shiffrin's 95 wins at the World Cup are a record, and assuming she'll be back in action in 2026, she'll be a threat to bring home more hardware.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.