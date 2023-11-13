Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New England Patriots

Bill Belichick to use Patriots' bye week to assess all positions: 'We'll work through everything'

The Patriots sit at the bottom of the AFC East at 2-8

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Bill Belichick will have his work cut out for him during the New England Patriots bye week, and one of those tasks will be assessing the quarterback situation. 

Mac Jones was benched for backup quarterback Bailey Zappe late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts after a disastrous turnover in the red zone. 

Mac Jones shovel pass

New England quarterback Mac Jones (r) is brought down by Adetomiwa Adebawore of the Colts. (Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images)

After the game, Belichick said of his decision that he "thought it was time for a change."

WIFE OF LEGENDARY NFL HEAD COACH BLASTS BILL BELICHICK, URGES RETIREMENT: 'I HOPE HE NEVER WINS AGAIN'

On Monday, the coach was questioned about Jones’ future as starter and if that "change" would carry through at least their next game. 

"We just got back from Germany. We'll work through everything," he said, declining to name Jones." 

"We'll look at everything, all the way across the board. Not specifically one position, but just look at everything and do the best we can here going forward." 

Patriots walk off

Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots and Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots look dejected following the team's 10-6 defeat during the NFL match between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots at Deutsche Bank Park on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.  (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

When pressed further about his decision making, Belichick said he would be addressing the team’s immediate and future needs with any decision he makes. 

"Yeah, well, we'll do what's best for the football team for now and the future. We don't have a game this week. We have a game next week."

The Patriots’ offense has struggled significantly this season despite the addition of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. Jones was sacked five times in the first half and turned over the ball with a wildly underthrown pass in the red zone, ultimately ending any real chance of a comeback victory. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mac Jones tackled

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) is tackled in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.  (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

"It's what we've talked about all year, really, it's consistency," Belichick said Monday. 

"There are good things. There are things that we can build off of. We're certainly doing a lot of things better than we did earlier in the year. But, it doesn't take much to stop a drive or to have a bad play. We just have to do a better job eliminating those errors, so that's what we're working towards."

New England will have until Nov. 26 when they visit New York to play the Giants to reassess and figure it out. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.