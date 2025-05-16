Bill Belichick says girlfriend Jordon Hudson has been 'terrific' amid controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Despite many headlines about their relationship, Bill Belichick has often been quiet about his girlfriend.

Belichick, 73, and Jordon Hudson, 24, became a couple last year and have been the talk of sports.

Hudson has been the topic of conversation, as reports have floated around that she forced her way into a Super Bowl commercial, shut down "Hard Knocks" at UNC, and has even been on email threads with university staff.

However, Belichick, while not diving too much into their personal relationship, said Hudson has been "very helpful" from a business standpoint.

"She’s been terrific through the whole process. She’s been very helpful to me. She does the business things that don’t relate to North Carolina that come up in my life so I can concentrate in football, and that’s what I want to do," Belichick said. "I acknowledged her in the book, she was very helpful in the tribute pages, and giving a perspective of the book from a business side. Sometimes, I get a little football technical, so she did a good job of keeping me on balance there."

Belichick stopped short of getting too "personal" about Hudson, half-heartedly shaming "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan in asking about it, but he noted that it is a "good personal relationship."

However, when Strahan asked Belichick if he was happy, he said "yeah."

Hudson, after a fiasco with CBS, was not at the interview Friday morning. She was not at an interview with ESPN, either.

A report circulated that Hudson had been banned from the football facility at UNC, but the school said that was false.

