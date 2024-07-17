Bill Belichick 'fully invested' in NFL coaching in 2025: report

Bill Belichick may not have been chosen for one of the head coaching vacancies this offseason, but he’s not done with his coaching career.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was a guest host on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Tuesday, and he reported that Belichick, who is currently in the midst of his new media career, wants to coach next season.

"Bill Belichick intends to coach in 2025," Pelissero said. "He’s staying engaged in the game. He’s showing up to roasts. He’s now going to be on ‘Inside the NFL.’ We’ve seen him showing up to different events.

"He’s fully invested in he wants to coach again."

One of Belichick’s main reasons for wanting to continue coaching?

"He wants to pursue the all-time wins record. Those are things that really matter a lot to Bill Belichick."

Belichick, 72, needs just 27 wins to pass Don Shula, who owns the NFL’s all-time record for coaching wins with 328 for his illustrious career.

The initial thought when the New England Patriots parted ways with Belichick after a disastrous 2023 campaign was that Belichick would continue counting wins elsewhere in the NFL. The strongest candidate was the Atlanta Falcons, whom he met with on multiple occasions, though he interviewed with others as well.

However, Atlanta chose Raheem Morris as its next head coach, and other vacancies were soon filled up. Belichick, then, was without a head coaching post in the NFL for the first time since 2000 when he took over the Patriots program.

Belichick’s coaching resume speaks for itself — six-time Super Bowl champion, three-time AP Coach of the Year, 2021 PFWA Executive of the Year, and 302 all-time wins.

However, the teams with vacancies wanted to move in a different direction. But, as is the case after every season, coaches and teams move on and Belichick should see a situation he may like.

For now, Belichick will be watching the NFL closely while serving as a new media talent. He’s already showcased a different side than football fans are used to after making a surprise appearance at Netflix’s Tom Brady roast.

Belichick was also present for the NFL Draft alongside "The Pat McAfee Show," which got good reviews as he recalled his evaluation process and draft day stories that no one ever heard of.

But Belichick seems not to want this media gig to go on forever. He’s focused on getting back on the sideline.

