Bill Belichick defends struggling UNC football program using iconic Trump line

Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick decided to use one of President Donald Trump’s famous lines to slam a report against his program.

During a recent news conference, Belichick was asked by a reporter about whether he felt his UNC program was heading in a new direction since he released a statement maintaining that he is committed to the program despite a report stating school brass was discussing a potential buyout amid his 2-5 campaign.

Belichick, whose Tar Heels narrowly lost to No. 15 Virginia over the weekend, fired back.

"It’s never been anything but that," he said, referencing the efforts of his players.

"Whoever that story came from, it’s already been taken down and everything else. It’s just total – as Trump would say – fake news. It’s just a novel. Look, our consistency has been here since the day that Michael Lombardi and I came in and started hiring people and came into the organization in December.

"We got in the same day and have been doing it every day, and that’s the way it’s gonna be."

It’s no secret Belichick’s inaugural season coaching at the college level is not going according to plan. UNC has lost four straight weeks, and they’ve been blown out multiple times this season.

Rumors came out earlier this month that Belichick and the school were discussing a "potential exit strategy" amid the failing season, according to 247 Sports. Belichick has a sizable $20 million buyout as part of his contract, though the report added that an alleged rules violation could help the program either eliminate or reduce the buyout.

However, Belichick and athletic director Bill Cunningham released separate statements saying there is no interest in leaving Chapel Hill.

"I’m fully committed to UNC Football and the program we’re building here," Belichick’s statement read.

Cunningham added: "Coach Belichick has the full support of the Department of Athletics and University."

There’s been no shortage of reports and rumors since Belichick took the job earlier this year, but at this point, he’s used to the outside noise.

"I’m sure there’s a lot of other people that want to get clicks and views and posts on ‘myface’ or whatever. It’s just a bunch of garbage," he added.

The Tar Heels are set to face Syracuse on the road this Friday. UNC currently has no more ranked teams on its ACC schedule for the rest of the 2025 season.

