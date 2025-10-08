Bill Belichick is 'working toward being the worst coach in college football history,' Paul Finebaum says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After the North Carolina Tar Heels suffered yet another blowout loss, Bill Belichick appears to be struggling more than anyone expected him to.

The Tar Heels fell to 2-3 on the season Saturday after an embarrassing 38-10 loss to Clemson, which entered the day having won just one of its first four games.

UNC trailed 28-3 after just one quarter and lost to UCF 34-9 last week. Their first game of the season was a 48-14 defeat against TCU, and their two wins came against Charlotte and Richmond.

Belichick received a ton of heat on social media, and longtime college football analyst Paul Finebaum joined in with harsh words.

"We’re talking about Bill Belichick, who is the greatest NFL coach in history. He’s working toward being the worst coach in college football history. That’s how bad he is," Finebaum said on Tuesday's edition of "First Take." "There’s nothing to be happy about, it’s an abject disaster.

"I feel badly for the guy. It seemed like a good idea at the time, but who in their right mind would want to play for him?"

One source also told WRAL News that there is "no culture," and the program is an "unstructured mess."

"It's a complete disaster," the source told the outlet.

Antonio Williams threw a 75-yard trick-play touchdown pass to T.J. Moore on the first offensive snap to start Clemson’s dominating show. Cade Klubnik threw four touchdowns in the game's first 30 minutes.

Clemson was favored by roughly 14 points, but the Tigers, ranked No. 4 entering the season, have had a nightmare season so far by their standards.

UNC hired Belichick roughly two weeks after they fired longtime coach Mack Brown.

UNC is off next week before traveling to Cal the week after.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.