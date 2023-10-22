Bill Belichick agreed to secret 'lucrative' contract extension with Patriots: report

Amid one of the worst seasons of his future Hall of Fame coaching career, Bill Belichick’s future with the New England Patriots has been brought into question. Could Belichick, who won six Super Bowl titles and helped create an everlasting dynasty in league history, be fired by the franchise?

Well, NFL Network learned that isn’t on the table despite the team’s 1-5 start.

Belichick and the Patriots reportedly agreed to a "lucrative," multi-year extension during the offseason that will keep him as the team’s head coach for years to come.

"His contract [is] one of the most closely held secrets in New England," NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on "NFL GameDay Morning." "That said, I think it’s fair to say there was some, at least, uncertainty or intrigue surround him. Now, contractually, he is locked up long-term."

It’s not clear what Belichick’s contract extension is, or when his previous contract was set to expire.

However, the 71-year-old coaching legend is clearly someone Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants on the sideline as long as he keeps wearing the headset on game days.

It’s also an easy business decision when you look at what Belichick has accomplished over his career. Sure, this season may end up being one of his worst, but he is third all-time with 300 regular season wins in NFL history. He is also just 30 wins away from passing Don Shula for the most all-time, including postseason play.

Belichick is also a three-time Coach of the Year and was the 2021 Pro Football Writers of America’s executive of the year.

Belichick serves as the Patriots’ general manager, where he’s been building his roster as well as coaching it for years.

The Patriots’ 1-5 start is the worst for the team since 1995, which was before Belichick was head coach.

For 24 years, Belichick has led the Patriots as their head coach, owning a 263-113 regular season record.