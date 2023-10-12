Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New England Patriots

Patriots' Robert Kraft expresses disbelief over support for Hamas

Hamas' terror attack in Israel left scores dead

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft talked Tuesday about Hamas’ terror attack on Israel which left scores dead and was stunned over the support the group was getting in the U.S.

Israel launched airstrikes in wake of the attacks, which left over 1,000 Israelis dead as well as more than a dozen Americans. As pro-Palestine rallies popped up across the U.S. and some expressed support for Hamas on social media, Kraft said on CNBC’s "Squawk Box" that "hatred is so fragile."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Robert Kraft in Poland

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"It’s horrible, to me, that a group like Hamas can be respected and people in the United States of America can be carrying flags or supporting them when they are preaching hate and destruction of the people," Kraft said.

"We have to fight hate in this country. Part of it is the education. Do people know Hamas is preaching the eradication of all Jewish people from the Earth? … Something is wrong and people like ourselves have to stand together, arm and arm, and we also have to educate. I can’t believe objective good people can support these kind of actions."

TRAVIS KELCE’S ‘MR PFIZER’ GIG STIRS DEBATE ABOUT COVID VAX MESSAGING

Robert Kraft in Poland

Ahead of the 35th annual "March of the Living" to honor the victims and survivors of the Holocaust, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his wife Dana Kraft solemnly visit Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest German Nazi-operated concentration camp during World War II, on April 18, 2023, in Oswiecim, Poland. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Kraft’s words followed the NFL’s statement on the terror attacks in Israel.

"The NFL mourns the loss of innocent lives in Israel and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism," the league said. "The depravity of these acts is beyond comprehension, and we grieve with the families of those killed, inured and still missing. We pray for peace and will always stand against the evils of hate."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A rocket in the air

Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Israel declared war on Hamas soon after the attack and is now under pressure to topple the regime. The war, which has claimed more than 2,400 on both sides as of Thursday, is expected to escalate even further.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.