©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Bianca Andreescu exits Miami Open in wheelchair after suffering agonizing injury: ‘Worst pain I’ve ever felt’

Andreescu won the U.S. Open in 2019

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Canadian tennis pro Bianca Andreescu was taken off the court in a wheelchair during her match against 18th-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Miami Open on Monday night after sustaining a painful lower leg injury. 

Andreescu, 22, had dropped the first set 7-6 (7), but was leading 2-0 in the second when she fell to the floor after running across the baseline. 

Bianca Andreescu in action against Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 27, 2023.

Bianca Andreescu in action against Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 27, 2023. (Robert Prange/Getty Images)

The 2019 U.S. Open champion screamed out in agonizing pain. 

"I’ve never felt this kind of pain before," Andreescu managed to say through tears. 

Alexandrova embraced Andreescu for a brief moment before she was eventually taken off the court in a wheelchair. 

She exited the stadium as fans stood to applaud her. 

Bianca Andreescu fell to the floor after running across the baseline at the Miami Open on March 27, 2023, in Florida.

Bianca Andreescu fell to the floor after running across the baseline at the Miami Open on March 27, 2023, in Florida. (Robert Prange/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Andreescu tweeted out an update on her condition, calling it "the worst pain I’ve ever felt."

"Woke up with a brace on my foot… anyone know what happened?" she tweeted. "On a serious note tho… that was the worst pain I’ve ever felt… praying for nothing serious. Still waiting on official results. Thank you everyone for your thoughts and kind words, doesn’t go unnoticed."

Bianca Andreescu plays against Sofia Kenin at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 26, 2023.

Bianca Andreescu plays against Sofia Kenin at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 26, 2023. (Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Andreescu has battled through a number of injuries throughout her career. Monday marked the third time she’s had to retire from a match due to injury, according to SportsNet. Shortly after winning the U.S. Open in 2019, Andreescu missed several months in 2020 because of a knee injury.

