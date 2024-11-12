Bev Priestman out as Canadian women's head soccer coach following Olympic drone scandal probe

Canada Soccer has parted ways with Bev Priestman. The decision to relieve Priestman of her coaching duties comes after an independent review was launche into her role in a drone surveillance scandal at this past summer's Olympics in Paris.

Assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joseph Lombardi were also relieved of duty as Canada Soccer released the findings of the investigation.

The women's soccer team became embroiled in the scandal after New Zealand raised concerns about a drone flying near their practice area as the team prepared for soccer competition at the Olympic tournament. FIFA fined Canada Soccer $228,000 and docked six standings points from the team.

FIFA also suspended Priestman, Mander and Lombardi for a year. Despite the penalty, Canada was able to advance to the group. Germany eliminated Canada from the Olympic tournament in the quarterfinals.

The investigation by attorney Sonia Regenbogen of the firm Mathews, Dinsdale & Clark found no evidence that Canadian players had viewed the drone footage. But it found that assistant coaches and other support staff "did not feel they could challenge the authority of the head coach."

Fox News Digital could not immediately reach Priestman for comment. Priestman led Canada to the gold medal at the Tokyo Games. The review found that no drones were used in Japan, but that two national team coaches engaged in improper surveillance "predating the 2024 Paris Olympics."

"The findings of the independent investigator reveal that the drone incident in Paris was a symptom of a past pattern of an unacceptable culture and insufficient oversight within the national teams," Canada Soccer CEO Kevin Blue said in a statement.

"This is no longer part of our operations. In fact, the investigation findings strengthen our resolve to continue implementing changes that are needed to improve Canada Soccer, in all respects, and to do so with urgency. Even though the independent investigation has been concluded, there is more to be done to set things on a new course."

The review additionally found that allegations suggesting the men's team used drones to spy on an opponent at the Copa America were unfounded. However, it found "potential violations" by former Canada men’s coach John Herdman, who was not interviewed because of scheduling issues.

"Potential violations of the Canada Soccer Code of Conduct and Ethics by the former head coach of the Men’s National Team were identified," Canada Soccer said in a summary of the investigation. "Pursuant to the Canada Soccer Disciplinary Code, a disciplinary process is being initiated to adjudicate these potential violations."

Herdman left Canada Soccer last year and is currently the coach of Toronto FC of Major League Soccer.

"The organization will thoroughly review and process the report’s findings over the coming days. Both MLSE (Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment) and Toronto FC will reserve any further comment until that review process has been completed," Toronto FC said in a statement.

