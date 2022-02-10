Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals
Published

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase catches top rookie award

Chase drew 42 votes to easily outdistance New England quarterback Mac Jones with five

Associated Press
Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, as dynamic a newcomer to the NFL as anyone in recent years, has won the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

In balloting by a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the NFL, and released Thursday night at NFL Honors, Chase drew 42 votes to easily outdistance New England quarterback Mac Jones with five. Kansas City center Creed Humphrey got two votes, while Chargers tackle Rashawn Slater received one.

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates with running back Joe Mixon #28 and wide receiver Tee Higgins #85 after catching a third quarter touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In the Bengals’ worst-to-first AFC North rise, and then deep into the playoffs, Chase was a major contributor. The fifth overall pick in last April’s draft despite skipping the 2020 season at LSU due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chase quickly silenced critics who believed Cincinnati should have taken an offensive lineman to protect quarterback Joe Burrow.

Instead, Burrow found his former LSU teammate 81 times for 1,455 yards with 13 touchdowns. Chase was a factor on every sort of route.

He is the third Bengals receiver to win the award, following Eddie Brown (1985) and Carl Pickens (1992).