Bengals Tyler Boyd questions late penalty push as NFL fans rip Super Bowl officiating

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd said what a lot of viewers at home watching the Super Bowl on Sunday were thinking after NFL officials made a controversial call late in the game, making way for Cooper Kupp’s game-winning touchdown

Boyd took a subtle dig at reporters during his post-game presser, pointing out the lack of penalty calls until late in the game – when it mattered most.

RAMMS’ COOPER KUPP WINS SUPER BOWL LVI MATCHUP

"At the end of the day, that's not my job to speak on it, but, I mean, I'm hurt about it. They weren't throwing flags the whole game," he said. "They should've just let it play out how they were doing the whole game. But, I mean, it's a lot of pressure going on when [the game] is about to be over. It is what it is."

Matthew Stafford tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Kupp for the go-ahead score following three straight penalties on Cincinnati’s defense, including the controversial holding call on Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson with just over a minute remaining.

Fans took to Twitter to share their frustrations with the game's officials.

The Bengals were the second-least penalized team in the league and had the fewest penalty yards this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.