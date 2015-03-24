Bengals TE Gresham inactive vs. Colts

Indianapolis, IN (SportsNetwork.com) - Already missing wide receiver A.J. Green, the Cincinnati Bengals will also be without tight end Jermaine Gresham for Sunday's playoff game against Indianapolis.

Gresham has been ruled out with a back injury that he suffered in last Sunday's 27-17 loss at Pittsburgh. He had 62 receptions for 460 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Green suffered a concussion last week and was not able to receiver clearance from a neurologist.