Bengals make bold statement with big win over Ravens: 'Do we have your attention now?!'

The Cincinnati Bengals asked one simple question to the rest of the NFL on Sunday following their rout of the Baltimore Ravens: "Do we have your attention now?!"

The Bengals moved ahead of the Ravens in the AFC North with their 41-17 road win and made a major case for being one of the best teams in the league. Both teams are 5-2 after their Week 7 matchup but Cincinnati now has the advantage thanks to this win.

On display at M&T Banks Stadium in Baltimore was the growing connection between Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. A connection that didn’t appear to be frayed by their one year away from each other while Chase was still in college at LSU and Burrow was figuring it out in his rookie season in the NFL.

Burrow was 23-for-38 with 416 passing yards, three touchdown passes and an interception. His longest pass play came on an 82-yard catch-and-run to Chase that resulted in a touchdown. The two other touchdown passes went to tight end C.J. Uzomah.

Chase led the Bengals with eight catches for 201 yards. It was the first 200-yard game for the rookie wide receiver. According to the NFL, he’s the second-youngest player to record 200-plus receiving yards in a game and his 754 receiving yards this season are the most by a player in their first seven games of their career.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon had 12 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. Samaje Perine also had a touchdown on the ground.

The Cincinnati defense held Ravens star Lamar Jackson to just 257 yards passing and a touchdown pass as well as 88 rushing yards. Jackson was sacked five times, including 2.5 times by Sam Hubbard.

Ravens wide receivers Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman each had 80 yards receiving. Brown caught a long 39-yard touchdown pass in the game.

Cincinnati will go into Week 8 with the New York Jets on the road. Baltimore will host the Minnesota Vikings.