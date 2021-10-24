Giants' Daniel Jones makes incredible one-handed catch, drive ends with TD

The New York Giants’ roster has been depleted due to injuries, and third-year quarterback Daniel Jones is doing everything he can to keep the team from drowning in last place of the NFC East.

On Sunday, with the Giants leading 5-3 in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers, New York ran an end-around to wide receiver Dante Pettis. The wide receiver found Jones streaking down the field for a pass that sailed over the head of the 6-foot-5 quarterback, but Jones somehow managed to make a circus grab rivaling some of the best in Giants history.

Channeling his inner David Tyree and Odell Beckham Jr., Jones used his helmet to corral the ball for the catch and the first down. He got leveled by a Panthers’ defender too.

The play drew positive reaction from Twitter, something the Giants haven’t been used to during this 1-5 season.

Later in the drive, Jones rewarded Pettis, finding the slanting receiver for a 5-yard touchdown pass.

Pettis fell onto a Panthers defender and rolled into the end zone. A lengthy booth review confirmed the call on the field, and the Giants were up 12-3 late in the third quarter.

New York is looking for its first win at home this season.