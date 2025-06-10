Expand / Collapse search
Bengals rookie Shemar Stewart stands firm in contract battle: 'I'm 100% right'

Texas A&M product defends his position as Bengals reportedly attempt to include unprecedented clause in his rookie deal

The Cincinnati Bengals’ contract conundrums continue. 

First-round pick Shemar Stewart is not practicing at the team’s mandatory minicamp this week because he has yet to sign his rookie contract. 

Cincinnati ironed out Tee Higgins’ contract situation this offseason, but the Bengals are still dealing with top edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. Now, their first-round pick is holding out until he gets a deal he likes. 

Stewart, the Texas A&M product who went 17th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft in April, has yet to practice this summer, and the Bengals are reportedly trying something no other team in the league has done yet by voiding future guarantees for Stewart.

Shemar Stewart speaks to press

Cincinnati Bengals first-round draft pick Shemar Stewart speaks during a press conference April 25, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. (Imagn)

The unprecedented contract maneuver is not sitting well with Stewart, and he sounded off about the front office Tuesday while at the Bengals’ complex. 

"I’m 100% right," he said of his stance about his rookie deal, according to SI.com. "I’m not asking for nothing y’all (the Bengals) have never done before. But in y’all case, y’all just want to win arguments (more) than winning more games."

Stewart said he "can’t say" what he is asking for in his contract. 

In the meantime, he’s still attending meetings and doing what he can off the field to be ready for the season. 

"I still study my playbook. Taking down the right notes, and then, whenever I get some free time, I go out to train," he said. 

But Stewart wants to be on the field with his teammates. He says he has been preparing properly in the offseason for his first crack at the NFL.

Shemar Stewart watches practice

Cincinnati Bengals 2025 draft pick Shemar Stewart during practice May 20, 2025. (Imagn)

"You gotta get your body somewhat prepared to play football, especially me coming from college. The NFL is a way physical game, even though I played in the SEC, which is very physical. Nothing compares to actually playing in the NFL. I thought I’d be on the field by now."

Stewart was considered a raw prospect coming out of the Aggies’ program, someone who possesses tremendous athletic ability but needs to shore up the technical aspects of playing outside linebacker. 

He’s hoping to do that for years to come in Cincinnati, and though the contract situation is less than ideal, he doesn’t have any ill will for the franchise. 

"I’m still new here. We still have a long future ahead of us," he said. 

Shemar Stewart looks on at practice

Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart during Bengals rookie minicam May 9, 2025 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. (Imagn)

However, Stewart is making it clear he’s doing nothing wrong with his contract negotiations. 

The ball is in the Bengals’ court. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.