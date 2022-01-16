Bengals-Raiders officiating crew unlikely to work any more postseason games after controversial calls: report

The officiating crew that presided over the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders game Saturday night is unlikely to work a postseason game for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, according to a report.

Referee Jerome Boger headed the officiating crew for the game, and they weren’t expected to receive good marks for their performance in the game, ESPN reported Sunday. There were two important calls fans pointed to during the game that could be behind the league’s reported decision.

The first call came late in the second quarter as the Bengals were driving to score a touchdown. Bengals QB Joe Burrow threw a touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd. During the play, a whistle was heard with the pass in the air.

Burrow was near the sideline as he made the throw, and it appeared an official blew the play dead. The referees ruled the play a touchdown, and the call stood following a replay. The officials didn’t address the whistle that was heard. Rules state that the play wouldn’t have counted because of the whistle.

Later in the game, as Raiders QB Derek Carr was trying to tie the game for Las Vegas, the Bengals were penalized for a roughing-the-passer call. It appeared Carr sold the play before drawing the flag.

The play kept the drive alive, and Las Vegas nearly tied the game.

Walt Anderson, the NFL’s senior vice president of officiating, gave a puzzling explanation about when the whistle blew, claiming it came after the touchdown. The explanation would contradict what nearly every fan watching the game on television heard.

"We confirmed with the referee and the crew that on that play — they got together and talked — they determined that they had a whistle, but that the whistle for them on the field was blown after the receiver caught the ball," Anderson said, per a pool report.

Anderson added the officials "did not feel the whistle was blown before the receiver caught the ball."

According to ESPN, officiating crews who work the divisional round of the playoffs are usually considered for the Super Bowl. But those who work the wild-card round and get high marks are also up for consideration.