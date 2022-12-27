Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots
Patriots' Mac Jones will face fine for low block on Bengals' Eli Apple: report

The Patriots fell to 7-8 on the year with the loss

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is reportedly facing a fine of over $11,000 for diving in front of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during Saturday’s game; a play he said is "just part of the game." 

Jones will be fined $11,139 for tripping Apple as Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt recovered the Patriots’ fumble and attempted to run it back for a touchdown, sources told ProFootballTalk. 

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, #10, warms up before the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Dec. 24, 2022.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, #10, warms up before the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Dec. 24, 2022. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

Apple did not mince words about the play following the Bengals’ 22-18 win, calling it "dirty." 

"Of course I did (notice it). He tripped me," Apple said via NESN. "I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it."

Jones defended the play during his weekly radio appearance on WEEI, adding that he had "no intention" of hurting Apple.

"I went down in front of him to kind of get in the way to stop him from slowing down Tyquan [Thornton], who obviously could make the tackle there. So just kind of went down in front of him, trying to stop a fast guy from getting to another fast guy. It's a split-second decision, and there's a lot that goes into it," he said Monday.

Vonn Bell, #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals, pressures Mac Jones, #10 of the New England Patriots, as he attempts a pass during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Vonn Bell, #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals, pressures Mac Jones, #10 of the New England Patriots, as he attempts a pass during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

"You’re out there trying to compete, it’s a physical game. So just trying to help the team win. I have all the respect for Eli and the Bengals. They played a great game. So there’s no hard feelings and definitely no intention to hurt anybody on that play."

The Patriots playoff hopes are still alive despite this weekend’s loss, but the road ahead will not be an easy one. 

Mac Jones, #10 of the New England Patriots, attempts a pass during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Mac Jones, #10 of the New England Patriots, attempts a pass during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Nick Grace/Getty Images)

New England will need a win this week over the Miami Dolphins, who have lost four straight, before closing out the regular season with a game against the 12-3 Buffalo Bills. 

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.