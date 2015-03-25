Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict earns top performance-based pay, nearly $300,000

Cincinnati Bengals rookie linebacker Vontaze Burfict earned the top amount in the NFL's performance-based pay program, nearly $300,000.

The program compensates players for playing time that far exceeds their salary levels. More than $110.7 million will be distributed to players for their performance during the 2012 season, with Burfict, an undrafted free agent from Arizona State, getting $299,465 in additional pay. Burfict played for the rookie minimum salary of $390,000 and an additional signing bonus of $1,000.

Trailing Burfict on the performance-based pay list were Eagles guard Dallas Reynolds, who earns another $294,844, and Saints center Brian de la Puente, who gets $289,875 more.

Reynolds, a second-year guard, had 14 starts after none in his rookie year. De la Puente became the Saints' full-time center last season.