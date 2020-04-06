Bengals' Jonah Williams staying in shape with intense workout during coronavirus-hit offseason

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Jonah Williams is making sure he is staying in shape as the coronavirus pandemic has affected offseason training schedules for some teams.

The Bengals tweeted Friday one of Williams’ workout routines. Last year’s first-round pick was seen pushing a pickup truck across the pavement.

Cincinnati selected Williams with the No. 11 pick of last year’s draft. The rookie left tackle, however, failed to play a single game because of a shoulder injury.

Williams underwent surgery last July to repair a torn labrum.

“We look forward to Jonah being a major contributor in the future, and know that he won't let this injury deter him from still being an important part of this team,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said in a statement at the time. “We're confident in our offensive line personnel as we head into training camp, and we believe they can do their part in helping this team achieve its goals.”

Williams appears healthy enough to push a pickup truck and it’s good news going into the 2020 season.

It’s one less thing Cincinnati has to worry about. The Bengals have the No. 1 pick in the draft and are expected to pick Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy-winning and national champion from LSU.