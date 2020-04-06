Los Angeles Rams official defends logo, raises money for coronavirus relief while reading mean tweets

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Los Angeles Rams are keeping their new logo and color scheme no matter how many mean tweets are sent to the organization on social media.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff tweeted Friday that while the outcry about the new logo was hard to take in, there were no plans on changing anything.

“While it isn’t always the easiest to hear, we value the commentary you have provided on the logo & colors. We are excited about the future of our team, our brand & our stadium, but recognize we can always get better through feedback and engagement and appreciate your passion,” he wrote.

Demoff poked fun at the organization for a good cause. He read the top mean tweets about the logo and raised more than $2 million for coronavirus relief.

Some of the tweets included:

“Looks like some freshman college students in Graphic Design 101 made it in about 6 minutes.”

“The new LA Rams logo is the major way of social distancing.”

“There's a Rams logo debate? What's it between? Trash and hot garbage?”

The $2.3 million was raised for the United Way of L.A. and the LA Regional Food Bank.

“If some self-deprecating humor and people taking shots at me can raise money for someone who needs a meal, that’s the best thing I can do with my time,” Demoff told USA Today.