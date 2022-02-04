Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Bengals' Joe Burrow recalls earliest Super Bowl memory

Burrow and the Bengals are one win away from a title

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Joe Burrow could become the first quarterback to win a Heisman Trophy, National Championship and a Super Bowl title if the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Burrow revealed his earliest Super Bowl memory this week.

Santonio Holmes (10) of the Pittsburgh Steelers catches a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals during Super Bowl XLIII Feb. 1, 2009, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Steelers won the game by a score of 27-23.  (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

"The one that I really remember was when the Cardinals were playing the Steelers and Big Ben made that amazing throw on the back pylon," Burrow told reporters, via the Bengals’ team site.

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Arizona Cardinals, 27-23 in Super Bowl XLIII in 2009. Ben Roethlisberger made the throw to Santonio Holmes for the win. Somehow, Holmes kept his toes inbounds for the score. It was Roethlisberger’s second Super Bowl title.

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals walks off the field after a win over the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Burrow said he was rooting for Kurt Warner of Arizona to get his second ring that night.

"Kurt Warner was always a family friend," Burrow said. "My dad was actually on the Iowa Barnstormers staff when Kurt was the quarterback. My family's known Kurt for a long time, so we were cheering for Kurt in that situation."

Quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates the Bengals' overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Attention now turns to Burrow and the Bengals when the team plays the Rams next week.

