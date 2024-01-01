Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase takes credit after second quarter scuffle with Chiefs: ‘I started it off’

The Bengals were eliminated from playoff contention

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was talking before, during and after he lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. 

In the week leading up to the game, Chase said Kansas City didn’t "have a Jalen Ramsey" in its secondary, saying he was just "adding fire to the fuel" to the rivalry. 

Refs try to break up a scuffle

Officials get between Chiefs safety Mike Edwards and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase on Dec 31, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

During the second quarter of Sunday’s 25-17 Kansas City win, Chase was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty after he got into a shoving match with Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. 

After the game, Chase kept talking. 

"Just trash-talking. Can’t handle it," Chase said after the game when asked about the scuffle with Sneed. 

"I started it off," Chase added when asked who instigated the trash-talking. "Their whole defense was mad at me. It started at the beginning on the game.  You've seen it. Everybody's seen it. That's just what I like to do."

Chase also appeared to double down on his criticism of Kansas City’s secondary, saying the Chiefs' defense has a "good upfront. That’s it." 

Ja'Marr Chase runs for a first down

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase runs for a first down as Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton defends, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The star wide receiver had three catches for 41 yards as Cincinnati dropped to 8-8 on the season and was eliminated from playoff contention.  

"We had some words during the game," Sneed said after the game, according to The Kansas City Star. "But, you know, check the stats."

It was a frustrating season for Cincinnati after losing quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending wrist injury in mid-November. 

The Bengals won three straight to move to 8-6 before dropping their last two games. 

Zac Taylor celebrates with Jake Browing

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor celebrates with Jake Browning after a touchdown at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 31, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"He’s one of the best players on planet Earth," head coach Zac Taylor said of Burrow, "but that’s just part of life. And you know, you have to be able to deal with it and move on. We’re not the only team that deals with losing players. I’m proud of the way this team continued to fight. Proud of the way Jake [Browning] stepped in and continued to lead. This team did not lay down for anybody. It has not gone our way the last two weeks, but that doesn’t mean I’m not proud of what these guys did."

Kansas City secured their eighth consecutive AFC West title with the Week 17 victory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.