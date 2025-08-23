Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals great Boomer Esiason says team asked him to cover hotel accommodations for Ring of Honor induction

Boomer Esiason is a 2023 Bengals Ring of Honor inductee

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Many of the highlights of Boomer Esiason's NFL career happened when he was wearing a Cincinnati Bengals uniform. 

Esiason, the 1988 league MVP, was inducted into the Bengals’ Ring of Honor two years ago. The team invited him back for this year’s festivities, which will welcome a new group of former players to the special club.

But Esiason revealed that he will need to cover hotel accommodations should he travel to Cincinnati in October to watch the 2025 class induction ceremony.

Boomer Esiason at a ceremony

Boomer Esiason, former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, waives before being announced at halftime as a Bengals Ring of Champions inductee at halftime of the NFL game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sept. 25, 2023. (Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Esiason played quarterback for the Bengals for a decade over two stints. He read an email from the team outlining hotel costs during a recent episode of the "Boomer & Gio" radio program.

"You tell me what this invite is, and then we can discuss it," Esiason said to his co-host, Greg Giannotti.

"OK, 'The Bengals organization is excited to celebrate our legends community and kindly invite you and a guest to join us in celebrating Dave Lapham and Lemar Parrish on Ring of Honor weekend in October, culminating at our game on Sunday, Oct. 26, when the Bengals take on the New York Jets. More details are below, and we kindly ask you to RSVP no later than Friday, Aug. 22. You and a guest can receive two complimentary tickets with an opportunity to purchase an additional one, if you wish."

Boomer Esiason at Steelers-Bengals game

Dec 4, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Boomer Esiason during the game of the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. (Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

"'If you are traveling in for the weekend from out of town, we have secured a block of rooms at the Renaissance Hotel at a preferred discounted rate. Rooms are limited, so please book directly for the early and the best rate. We look forward to hosting you in The Jungle for an unforgettable weekend. Don't hesitate to reach out to me or another guy on the staff with any questions. Thank you. And Who Dey.'"

 The information was met with apparent surprise, as Giannotti questioned: "Who Dey? Who Dey think they are making you pay for your own hotel room?"

Boomer Esiason attends a Cincinnati Bengals game

Former Cincinnati Bengals player Boomer Esiason walks across the field at halftime of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sept. 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Giannotti also noted that the email appeared to have been directed to multiple individuals. "How many people are in a Ring of Honor now? Eight? All right, so they should be getting different emails than this generic email," he said.

Fox News Digital contacted the Bengals for comment.

The Bengals open their regular season on Sept. 7 against the Cleveland Browns.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

