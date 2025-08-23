Bengals great Boomer Esiason says team asked him to cover hotel accommodations for Ring of Honor induction

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Many of the highlights of Boomer Esiason's NFL career happened when he was wearing a Cincinnati Bengals uniform.

Esiason, the 1988 league MVP, was inducted into the Bengals’ Ring of Honor two years ago. The team invited him back for this year’s festivities, which will welcome a new group of former players to the special club.

But Esiason revealed that he will need to cover hotel accommodations should he travel to Cincinnati in October to watch the 2025 class induction ceremony.

Esiason played quarterback for the Bengals for a decade over two stints. He read an email from the team outlining hotel costs during a recent episode of the "Boomer & Gio" radio program.

"You tell me what this invite is, and then we can discuss it," Esiason said to his co-host, Greg Giannotti.

"OK, 'The Bengals organization is excited to celebrate our legends community and kindly invite you and a guest to join us in celebrating Dave Lapham and Lemar Parrish on Ring of Honor weekend in October, culminating at our game on Sunday, Oct. 26, when the Bengals take on the New York Jets. More details are below, and we kindly ask you to RSVP no later than Friday, Aug. 22. You and a guest can receive two complimentary tickets with an opportunity to purchase an additional one, if you wish."

"'If you are traveling in for the weekend from out of town, we have secured a block of rooms at the Renaissance Hotel at a preferred discounted rate. Rooms are limited, so please book directly for the early and the best rate. We look forward to hosting you in The Jungle for an unforgettable weekend. Don't hesitate to reach out to me or another guy on the staff with any questions. Thank you. And Who Dey.'"

The information was met with apparent surprise, as Giannotti questioned: "Who Dey? Who Dey think they are making you pay for your own hotel room?"

Giannotti also noted that the email appeared to have been directed to multiple individuals. "How many people are in a Ring of Honor now? Eight? All right, so they should be getting different emails than this generic email," he said.

Fox News Digital contacted the Bengals for comment.

The Bengals open their regular season on Sept. 7 against the Cleveland Browns.

