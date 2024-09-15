Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt makes incredible 1-handed interception on Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes

Taylor-Britt had 4 interceptions last season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt made a jaw-dropping interception on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during their matchup on Sunday.

In a catch that rivals the one former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made on the Dallas Cowboys years ago, Taylor-Britt was guarding wide receiver Xavier Worthy down the sideline and made the one-handed interception.

Cam Taylor-Britt picks off Mahomes

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, left, intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

That play ended the third quarter and captured the attention of NFL fans everywhere.

It was the fifth interception of Taylor-Britt’s career. He had four interceptions for the Bengals last season.

Making the play even more interesting was that it came up against Worthy. Taylor-Britt downplayed Worthy’s effectiveness after the rookie showcased his speed against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.

Cam Taylor-Britt celebrates

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) reacts during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

"Speed, that's about it," he said of Worthy, per the Kansas City Star. "He can run straight, run jet sweeps and just run straight. He can't do too much else, so that's about it. I feel like if you put your hands on him, he's only a 100-some pounds, so if you put hands on him, you're going to stop his speed, so basically get your hands on him."

Rashee Rice scores

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) catches a pass as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) misses the tackle during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

Taylor-Britt’s interception got the ball back to the Bengals, but a Joe Burrow fumble led to the Chiefs scooping it up and returning it for a touchdown.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.