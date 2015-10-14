Ben Roethlisberger returns to Steelers practice on a limited basis

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger took a small step toward returning to action and that left his Pittsburgh Steelers' teammates feeling good.

The veteran quarterback was a limited participant in practice Wednesday for the first time since spraining the medial collateral ligament in his left knee Sept. 27 during a win over the Rams at St. Louis.

Roethlisberger took part in non-contact seven-on-seven passing drills. While he is not expected to play in Sunday's game against the visiting Arizona Cardinals, Roethlisberger appears to be on course to beat the original timetable of missing six weeks.

"We're just taking it one day a time," he said.