Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

Ben Roethlisberger returns to Steelers practice on a limited basis

By | FoxSports
SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 12: (L-R) Injured quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 talks with head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on October 12, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 12: (L-R) Injured quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 talks with head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on October 12, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger took a small step toward returning to action and that left his Pittsburgh Steelers' teammates feeling good.

The veteran quarterback was a limited participant in practice Wednesday for the first time since spraining the medial collateral ligament in his left knee Sept. 27 during a win over the Rams at St. Louis.

Roethlisberger took part in non-contact seven-on-seven passing drills. While he is not expected to play in Sunday's game against the visiting Arizona Cardinals, Roethlisberger appears to be on course to beat the original timetable of missing six weeks.

"We're just taking it one day a time," he said.