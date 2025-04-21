Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

WrestleMania

Becky Lynch sheds light on WWE schedule after epic WrestleMania 41 return

Lynch helped Lyra Valkyria become double champion at WrestleMania

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Becky Lynch sheds light on WWE run after return at WrestleMania 41 Video

Becky Lynch sheds light on WWE run after return at WrestleMania 41

Becky Lynch talks to reporters after returning to win tag-team gold with Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41.

LAS VEGAS – Becky Lynch explained to reporters on Sunday why she decided to team with Lyra Valkyria and shed some light on what her schedule will be like after she made her epic return at WrestleMania 41.

Valkyria needed a partner for her Women’s World Tag Team Championship match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Bayley was "taken out" before the WrestleMania match occurred. As fans in Las Vegas waited, Lynch’s music hit and Allegiant Stadium exploded.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Becky Lynch down the ramp

Becky Lynch makes her entrance during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 20, 2025. (Andrew Timms/WWE via Getty Images)

"It’s WrestleMania, and Lyra needed a partner," Lynch said in the post-WrestleMania 41 press conference. "Bayley unfortunately got taken out yesterday. We all saw that and so there wasn’t much time to prepare. But if she’s going to call and ask for something, I’m so proud of her, man, of course I’ll be there, in a heartbeat."

Lynch made clear she wasn’t going to be a part-timer.

"'The Man' don’t do part time, come on now," she said. "When I go, I go hard. I’m going to go hard until I can’t go no more, or until I take a little break."

Becky Lynch returns at WrestleMania 41

Becky Lynch makes her entrance during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 20, 2025. (Mike Owens/WWE via Getty Images)

JOHN CENA DECRIES 'CLICKBAIT' QUESTIONS FROM REPORTERS AFTER WRESTLEMANIA 41

The last time Lynch appeared in a WWE ring in a steel-cage match against Morgan on May 27, 2024. She took some time off to be with her family and made the return to team with her fellow countrywoman Valkyria.

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria celebrate their win during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 20, 2025. (Andrew Timms/WWE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Valkyria became a double champion with the victory. She is the current Women’s Intercontinental Championship holder.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.