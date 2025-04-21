Becky Lynch sheds light on WWE schedule after epic WrestleMania 41 return

Becky Lynch explained to reporters on Sunday why she decided to team with Lyra Valkyria and shed some light on what her schedule will be like after she made her epic return at WrestleMania 41.

Valkyria needed a partner for her Women’s World Tag Team Championship match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Bayley was "taken out" before the WrestleMania match occurred. As fans in Las Vegas waited, Lynch’s music hit and Allegiant Stadium exploded.

"It’s WrestleMania, and Lyra needed a partner," Lynch said in the post-WrestleMania 41 press conference. "Bayley unfortunately got taken out yesterday. We all saw that and so there wasn’t much time to prepare. But if she’s going to call and ask for something, I’m so proud of her, man, of course I’ll be there, in a heartbeat."

Lynch made clear she wasn’t going to be a part-timer.

"'The Man' don’t do part time, come on now," she said. "When I go, I go hard. I’m going to go hard until I can’t go no more, or until I take a little break."

The last time Lynch appeared in a WWE ring in a steel-cage match against Morgan on May 27, 2024. She took some time off to be with her family and made the return to team with her fellow countrywoman Valkyria.

Valkyria became a double champion with the victory. She is the current Women’s Intercontinental Championship holder.