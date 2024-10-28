Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bears

Bears' Tyrique Stevenson taunts Commanders fans before Jayden Daniels' miracle touchdown

Stevenson was pointing at fans and posing before the Hail Mary play

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Chicago Bears were left stunned when Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels threw an incredible last-second Hail Mary pass to win their game on Sunday.

What was even more wild was what Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was doing seconds before the play started. Video on social media showed Stevenson taunting Commanders fans in the waning moments of the game.

Tyrique Stevenson points

Tyrique Stevenson, #29 of the Chicago Bears, reacts during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Oct. 27, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Daniels threw the ball down the field to a group of people, and Bears defenders failed to cover the back end. Noah Brown was left alone in the end zone, and as the ball was tipped, he came down with it for the 18-15 win.

"To Chicago and teammates my apologies for lack of awareness and focus …. The game ain’t over until zeros hit the clock. Can’t take anything for granted," Stevenson wrote on X afterward. "Notes taken, improvement will happen."

Bears head coach Matt Eberflaus spoke out the final play in the postgame press conference.

"It comes down to that last play, and we've practiced that play a hundred times since we've been here," he said, via ESPN. "I’ll have to look at what the execution was on that, but we have a body on a body, boxing guys out like basketball at the very end.

Noah Brown catches touchdown

Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown, #85, catches a Hail Mary pass that was tipped with no time left to beat the Chicago Bears at Commanders Field. (Peter Casey-Imagn Images)

"We have one guy at the rim that knocks the ball down. We've got a tip guy that goes behind the pile. I've got to look at it and detail it out and make sure we're better next time."

The Bears’ offense mostly sputtered throughout the game.

Caleb Williams was 10-of-24 with 131 passing yards and a QB rating of 59.5.

D’Andre Swift kept the team in the game with a 56-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Then, Roschon Johnson put the team ahead with 25 seconds left on a 1-yard run. The Bears completed a 2-point conversion to go up three points.

Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, #5, is congratulated by Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, #18, after the Commanders won 18-15 in an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

However, it was Daniels and the Commanders who won the game in the end.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.