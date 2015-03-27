Bears place RB Bush on injured reserve because of rib injury

The Chicago Bears have placed running back Michael Bush on season-ending injured reserve because of a rib injury and signed Kahlil Bell to take his place.

Losing Bush is another blow for the struggling Bears. They've dropped five of six after a 7-1 start and are coming off a loss to Green Bay that clinched the NFC North for the Packers.

Chicago needs help to make the playoffs after leading the division for much of the season, and losing Bush does not make things any easier.

Signed to a four-year deal to give the Bears depth in the backfield with Matt Forte, Bush appeared in 13 games and ran for 411 yards and five touchdowns. Bell was waived by Chicago in October.

The moves were announced on Tuesday.