Bayern Munich aware of 'initial talks' regarding Sadio Mané move to Saudi Arabia

In the reported move, Mané could team up with Cristiano Ronaldo

Associated Press
Bayern Munich's president confirmed Wednesday that the club is aware of "initial talks" around a reported move for forward Sadio Mané from the German champion to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, where he could team up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

"FC Bayern is informed about this," club president Herbert Hainer said in Japan during a pre-season tour, in quotes reported by German news agency dpa. "But these are initial talks, you have to wait and see."

Sadio Mane looks on

Sadio Mane of Bayern Munich during the preseason friendly match between Manchester City and Bayern Muenchen at National Stadium on July 26, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan.  (Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

His comments followed a report in German tabloid newspaper Bild that an adviser to Mané would meet representatives of Al-Nassr to discuss a possible deal. A Premier League and Champions League winner with Liverpool, Mané would be the latest in a series of big-name players in Saudi clubs' signing spree.

Mané has two years left on his contract with Bayern after a disappointing and injury-hit first season since joining from Liverpool last year.

The Senegal forward scored 12 times in 38 games for Bayern, but only one of those goals came after a leg injury in November which ruled him out of the World Cup. Mané was also suspended for one game by Bayern for "misconduct" in April after he reportedly struck teammate Leroy Sané in the locker room after a Champions League loss to Manchester City.

On Tuesday, Hainer described Mané's first season at Bayern as "certainly not satisfactory, neither for him, nor for us," dpa reported.

Mané came off the bench in Bayern's 2-1 loss to Man City in a friendly in Japan on Wednesday, replacing Kingsley Coman as Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel changed the entire starting 11 at the break.