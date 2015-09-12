Bayern edge rivals Augsburg; Dortmund remain league leaders

Thomas Muller scored from the spot in the final minutes to give Bayern Munich a 2-1 win over Bavarian rivals FC Augsburg.

Referee Knut Kircher handed the German champions are fortuitous spot-kick on 88 minutes when Douglas Costa went down in the box. Muller scored, adding to an earlier strike from Robert Lewandowski which cancelled out a first-half goal from Alexander Esswein.

Markus Weinzierl is the only coach in the Bundesliga to have beaten Josep Guardiola twice -- and for long spells it looked like the Augsburg coach would record a third win. But Bayern started brightly, playing some sharp football in the center of the pitch. Muller and Lewandowski attempted to combine in the last-third, yet the final pass was just off for the Bayern attackers.

Augsburg goalie Marwin Hitz made a brilliant save to deny Thiago Alcantara on 20 minutes, before the away side took the lead with two minutes left in the first half. Some neat play, unchallenged by the hosts, saw the ball fall to Esswein and the attacker thumped the ball past Manuel Neuer from 10 yards out.

Hitz continued to deny Bayern into the second 45, his save from Xabi Alonso's free-kick preventing the hosts from leveling. But the resistance lasted until 77 minutes when Lewandowski battered through the Augsburg defense, passing to MÃ¼ller before the Polish striker converted the loose ball in the six-yard box.

However, the match turned with minutes left when the assistant referee awarded a spot-kick for Bayern late on. The Augsburg players were furious with referee Kircher topping up his yellow yard count for dissent. Muller made it seven from the season from the penalty spot.

Borussia Dortmund remain top of the league with a 100% record under Thomas Tuchel following a 4-2 win at Hannover.

The yellow-and-blacks will thank Felipe for two penalties and an own goal, but goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and a double from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired Tuchel's side to victory. But the day started on a bad note for Dortmund when the Reds took the lead on 18 minutes with a sweeping move.

Hiroshi Kiyotake brought his usual panache and vision after back in Japan for personal reasons, finding the run of Leon Andresen on the flank and his cross was bundled in by the sliding number nine Sobiech.

Dortmund remained on top, the thrust of Ilkay Gundogan in midfield still a key part of their game. On 34 minutes, Jonas Hofmann - who started ahead of Man United loanee Adnan Januzaj - took in a chipped ball with his back to goal, but the pressure from Felipe was too much with the referee awarding a spot-kick. Aubameyang made no mistake from 12 yards.

Tuchel's side went ahead for the first time just before the interval. Matthias Ginter continues to impress at right-back, his cross pin-point for Mkhitaryan whose brilliantly controlled volley found the top corner of the net. The Armenian has now scored nine goals this season and set up another seven.

But Tuchel's pre-match praise of Mats Hummels seemed to backfire like a bit of schadenfreude. The defender lost his bearings on 53 minutes, the ball evading him and finding the unmarked Sobiech who rifled the ball past Roman BÃ¼rki to square the game.

Despite the minor defensive lapses, the home side looked as blunt as the previous three games since their skipper Lars Stindl left for Borussia MÃ¶nchengladbach in the summer. Tuchel's men were on the ascendency with Januzaj coming off the bench

Ginter was influential again as Dortmund found the net, but the credit has to go to Kagawa whose chipped pass over the defense was exquisite. Ginter's knockdown put the ball back across goal where defender Felipe bundled the ball into his own net on 67 minutes. Dortmund sealed the points and their place at the top of the Bundesliga with Aubameyang finishing a spot-kick -- the second conceded by Felipe.

Meanwhile, Bundesliga newcomers Darmstadt pulled off another dramatic result, beating Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 at the BayArena.

Leverkusen will go into UEFA Champions League action this week, but struggled to breakdown the Lillies who defended stoically throughout the 90 minutes. Skipper Aytac Sulu scored the decisive goal, heading in from close-range on eight minutes. Sulu rose highest to nod in Konstantin Rausch's set-piece -- and the visitors almost scored from a similar free-kick moments later.

After the interval, Karim Bellarabi twisted away from a blue jersey and his shot was excellently saved by Christian Mathenia. Leverkusen turned up the heat, introducing new arrivals Javier Hernandez and Kevin Kampl, a late signing from Borussia Dortmund. Both looked energetic and lively, but chances were still limited against a compact unit. With 20 minutes left, Kyriakos Papadopoulos' header was inches wide of the post.

Elsewhere, Julian Draxler and Dante made their debuts as Wolfsburg was held to a goalless draw at FC Ingolstadt who continue their good start to the campaign. Hertha Berlin moves up to fifth with a 2-1 win over Stuttgart who stay in the relegation zones after four straight defeats.