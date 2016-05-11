Bass, Gibson won't return next season for Detroit Mercy
DETROIT (AP) Paris Bass and Jalen Gibson will not return to Detroit Mercy next season.
The Horizon League school said Tuesday both are now free to play elsewhere.
Bass averaged a team-high 18.4 points last season for the Titans. Gibson appeared in only five games.
The school did not say why they are leaving. In a statement, new coach Bacari Alexander described them as ''fine young men who come from terrific hard-working families.'' The school says it will not comment further.