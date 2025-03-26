Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

Basketball legend fires back at 'big dummies' who ignored Caitlin Clark's immediate WNBA impact

Clark is set for her 2nd season with the Indiana Fever

Ryan Gaydos
Caitlin Clark's emergence as one of the best WNBA players in the league during her rookie season came with much scrutiny as the Indiana Fever star’s prowess was talked about consistently during the summer.

Clark’s race, and even sexuality, were brought up as talking points throughout the 2024 season and appear to be on the rundown for pundits again this season. However, basketball legend Cheryl Miller appears to be finished with those topics.

Caitlin Clark in attendance

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, waves to her former teammates on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 during a round one game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. ( Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Miller appeared on Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes’ "All the Smoke" podcast this month and pushed back on "big dummies" who made Clark’s race an issue.

"I’m gonna be honest, because it needs to be said," she said. "I can relate to that young lady, and I felt for her. I know what it’s like to be hated. I know what it’s like to be a Black woman and to be hated because of my color. I can’t imagine this young lady, I don’t want to use hate, but despised.

"She brought some on herself, a little bit, because she’s cocky for a good reason. And I love that about her. But to watch the dynamics, and the media, they had their narrative. And I was pleased and proud to see the narrative wasn’t the truth. And Angel (Reese) and her got along so well."

Miller commended Clark and Angel Reese for putting whatever preconceived animosity they may have had to the side to come together for the 2024 All-Star Game and play well together on the floor.

"I didn’t know how talented she was and how well she sees the game in a 3D version, a thinker. Defensively, a lot better than I thought and gave her credit for," Miller added. "So, watching her and just spending a little time … And one thing guys, that I’ve learned, is to step back and let these kids be themselves."

Caitlin Clark and Cheryl Miller

Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark, right, stands alongside head coach Cheryl Miller against the USA Women's National Team during the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center in Phoenix on July 20, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

When critics would not recognize the impact Clark made on the game in just a short time, Miller suggested she was astonished.

"I was like, ‘Come on you big dummies!’ Is she getting hyped? Yes. But she was in the backyard, she was putting in the same time – maybe more than you were," Miller said. "I can’t fault her for what she was given. Look, as much as she was given, you can’t tell me that door would’ve swung the other way where she didn’t live up to the hype. Come on, folks are still waiting for her to fall."

Clark was named Time magazine’s Athlete of the Year, and even that award ruffled feathers in the league.

Washington Mystics co-owner Sheila Johnson said on CNN that the magazine should have given the award to the entire WNBA.

"Why couldn’t they have put the WNBA on that cover and say, ‘The WNBA is the league of the year,’ because of all the talent that we have," Johnson said. "When you single out one player, it creates hard feelings, so now you’re starting to hear stories of racism within the WNBA, and I don’t want to hear that."

Cheryl Miller at ASG practice

WNBA All-Star coach Cheryl Miller playfully slaps the back of guard Caitlin Clark’s head during WNBA All-Star practice on Media Day at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on July 19, 2024. (Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Fever reloaded in the offseason with a very different team that was on the floor last year. Starting on the bench, Stephanie White took over for Christie Sides as head coach. The team added DeWanna Bonner, Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham to the roster as well.

Indiana will have 41 nationally televised games this season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.