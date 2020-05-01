Barry Bonds says achieving home run milestones in San Francisco was no coincidence: report

Barry Bonds says it's no accident that some of his major home run milestones seemingly always happened in front of the San Francisco Giants’ fan base at Oracle Park.

Bonds called himself “the master” in Joan Ryan’s new book “Intangibles,” adding that he was skillful enough to reach those achievements “whenever I wanted to,” according to an NBC Sports report.

BARRY BONDS DISMAYED AT POST-BASEBALL CAREER: ‘I FEEL LIKE A GHOST’

"You either have to know what the hell you're doing or you'd have to be the luckiest son of a b---- on the planet," Bonds said.

"I was the master. My IQ and skill on the baseball field was such that I could do it whenever I wanted to. Whenever I needed to. Didn't matter who was on the mound. And the only time I was going to do it (hit milestone home runs) was at home in front of my family, and San Francisco is my family."

Bonds reached 500, 600 and 700 at home, in addition to passing Babe Ruth’s (715) and Hank Aaron’s (756) all-time.

He is a seven-time MVP, a 14-time All-Star and was awarded eight Gold Gloves. He hit 762 home runs, walked more than 2,500 times and had a career OPS (On-Base Plus Slugging Percentage) of 1.051.

Bonds was a central part of Major League Baseball’s steroids scandal in 2007 and faced perjury and obstruction of justice charges in the federal government’s investigation of BALCO. Bonds’ perjury charge was eventually dropped and an obstruction of justice conviction was overturned in 2015.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He played his final season in baseball in 2007. He hit 28 home runs and recorded 66 RBI along with 132 walks in 126 games.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.