Balanced Zags beat LMU

Los Angeles, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - Gary Bell Jr. paced a balanced Gonzaga attack with 17 points and the No. 3 Bulldogs posted a 72-55 victory over Loyola Marymount on Saturday.

Kevin Pangos hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for the Bulldogs (18-1, 7-0 WCC), who notched their 11th straight victory overall and against the Lions.

Byron Wesley finished with 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals for a Gonzaga team that opened the game on a 14-0 run.

"I thought we did a really good job," said Gonzaga coach Mark Few. "We moved it around and found the shooters."

Ayodeji Egbeyemi had 14 points to lead Loyola Marymount (5-14, 1-6), which snapped a five-game skid with a win over Portland on Thursday.

The Lions, who were down 18 in the first half, closed to within seven on two occasions before a cold spell ended any chance of an upset.

Petr Herman banked in a 3-pointer to trim the deficit to 44-37 with 14:58 left in the game. However, Loyola Marymount missed its next eight shots from the floor until a layup by Egbeyemi ended the drought with 6:47 remaining.

Bell followed with a 3-pointer to put Gonzaga up 63-43.

Game Notes

Kyle Wiltjer had 12 points and five assists for the Bulldogs .... Gonzaga held Loyola Marymount to 29.3 percent shooting ... Herman and Evan Payne scored 11 points apiece for the Lions.