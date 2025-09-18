Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield talks heated dust-up vs Texans: Bucs 'don’t take any s---'

Mayfield had words with Texans defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was fired up when he ran for a first down in the fourth quarter of their win against the Houston Texans on Monday night and let defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson know about it.

On third down with about 9:22 left on the clock, Mayfield ran for 16 yards to continue the drive. He and Gardner-Johnson exchanged words before going back to their respective huddles. Unfortunately for the team at the time, the drive would end on a blocked punt. Mayfield was still able to help the Buccaneers eke out a win over Houston, and improve to 2-0 on the year.

Baker Mayfield runs the ball

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield (6) looks back after running the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Mayfield’s fiery competitive style didn’t end when the clock hit triple zeroes. He posted a series of photos from the game, leading with a picture of himself and Gardner-Johnson face-to-face on Instagram.

"Built different. 10 toes down," he wrote as the caption. Gardner-Johnson responded, saying, "Boy this cute but still ringless."

He spoke more about the flare-up during his media availability with reporters on Wednesday.

"We don’t take any s---," he said, via ESPN. "That’s about it."

Baker Mayfield after the Texans game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield responds to questions during a news conference after the team's NFL football game against the Houston Texans Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Houston, Texas.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT WEEK 3 OF THE 2025 NFL SEASON

Mayfield said he was feeling great despite getting some hits and taking off on long runs during the game. 

The veteran has 382 passing yards, five touchdown passes and zero interceptions. He also has 72 rushing yards and has accounted for six first downs with his legs.

Mayfield may be able to feast again on Sunday when the team takes on the New York Jets.

Baker Mayfield runs off the field

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield (6) jogs off the field after the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Houston, Texas.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The Jets are 0-2 to start the year. They allowed 218 passing yards to Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers and 179 passing yards to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. In both games, the Jets allowed at least 30 points.

