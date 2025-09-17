Expand / Collapse search
What to know about Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season

The Bills and Dolphins will start things off

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The third week of the 2025 NFL season will feature a full slate of games, beginning with the Miami Dolphins trying to avoid going 0-3 against the Buffalo Bills.

But it’s far from the only game fans will be watching out for. New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson enters the week as the league leader in passing yards (618) with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (588) behind him. 

But the Giants are still winless, and so are their opponents, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Those are far from the only intriguing matchups going into the week.

Read below for the rest of the docket.

Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025

Josh Allen runs

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes the ball past New York Jets linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball (41) during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 14, 2025. (Robert Deutsch/Imagn Images)

  • Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills (8:15 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025

  • Green Bay Packers @ Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET)
  • Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET)
  • Cincinnati Bengals @ Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET)
  • Los Angeles Rams @ Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET)
  • New York Jets @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET)
  • Las Vegas Raiders @ Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET)
  • Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET)

Trevor Lawrence looks to throw

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium Sept. 14, 2025. (Katie Stratman/Imagn Images)

  • Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)
  • Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET
  • New Orleans Saints @ Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET)
  • Dallas Cowboys @ Chicago Bears (4:25 p.m. ET)
  • Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET)
  • Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Giants (8:20 p.m. ET)

Monday, Sept. 22, 2025

Jahmyr Gibbs celebrates

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs celebrates a first down against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Junfu Han/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

  • Detroit Lions @ Baltimore Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET)

