What to know about Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The third week of the 2025 NFL season will feature a full slate of games, beginning with the Miami Dolphins trying to avoid going 0-3 against the Buffalo Bills.

But it’s far from the only game fans will be watching out for. New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson enters the week as the league leader in passing yards (618) with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (588) behind him.

But the Giants are still winless, and so are their opponents, the Kansas City Chiefs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Those are far from the only intriguing matchups going into the week.

Read below for the rest of the docket.

Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills (8:15 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025

Green Bay Packers @ Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET)

Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET)

Cincinnati Bengals @ Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles Rams @ Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET)

New York Jets @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET)

Las Vegas Raiders @ Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET)

Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET)

EX-NFL STAR SHAWNE MERRIMAN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT CHARGERS THROUGH 2 WEEKS

Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints @ Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET)

Dallas Cowboys @ Chicago Bears (4:25 p.m. ET)

Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Giants (8:20 p.m. ET)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Monday, Sept. 22, 2025

Detroit Lions @ Baltimore Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET)