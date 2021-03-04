Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cleveland Browns
Published

Baker, Emily Mayfield report possible UFO sighting in Texas

Cleveland Browns quarterback tweeted about the UFO sighting

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

For Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily, seeing may be believing.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback tweeted late Wednesday that he and his wife Emily saw a UFO.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner... we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it... Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this?" Mayfield wrote.

Emily Mayfield was also unsure of what she saw, tweeting "What. Was. That. In. Austin. Texas."

JOE MONTANA BELIEVES THIS TEAM WILL BE THE NEXT DYNASTY IN THE NFL

Mayfield appeared to be in Texas when he saw the purported UFO, but it’s unclear what he could have seen.

"March is the slowest month of the year for meteor activity," according to the American Meteor Society. There are no major meteor showers except for "some evening fireballs that seem to peak this time of year as seen from the northern hemisphere."

It didn’t appear there were any rocket launches at that time of night. SpaceX’s Starship SN10 launched and then exploded after landing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In August, residents in Central Texas were startled to see what they thought were UFOs in the blue skies above. KXAN-TV reported that the objects were just air balloons from Google’s Project Loon, which aims to provide internet access to rural communities.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_