Bailey scores 27, leads Portland to 74-64 victory over North Florida

Kevin Bailey scored 27 points and Portland defeated North Florida 74-64 Wednesday night as part of the opening-round games for the Las Vegas Classic.

Riley Barker added 16 points for the Pilots (6-6), who never trailed en route to their third straight victory.

Travis Wallace led North Florida (3-8) with 27 points. The Ospreys made just 4 of 21 3-point attempts and lost for the fourth straight time.

Bailey opened the game with a 3-pointer as Portland raced out to a 13-3 lead. The Pilots were still ahead 33-27 at halftime and scored five straight points after the break to extend the lead to 11 points.

Wallace's layup with 13:09 remaining capped a 15-5 run that brought North Florida within 43-42, but Bailey responded with a 3-pointer to extend Portland's lead and the Pilots slowly pulled away.